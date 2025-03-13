Doncaster launching new art market at the iconic Corn Exchange.

Doncaster is launching a new art market at the iconic Corn Exchange later this month.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 22, showcasing 24 artists and makers.

The market will offer visitors a unique chance to shop original artwork, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, and more.

Organised by Doncaster Creative Network this vibrant market will bring together a diverse mix of artists, including painters, illustrators, ceramicists, textile artists, and independent designers, offering visitors the chance to discover, shop, and support original handmade work.

Unlike traditional markets, Doncaster Art Market is entirely focused on the arts, providing a much-needed platform for creatives to sell their work directly to the

public. The event aims to not only celebrate local talent but also to help establish Doncaster as a destination for art.

"Doncaster has an incredibly creative community, but there hasn’t been a dedicated space for artists to showcase and sell their work—until now," says Natasha, Founder of Doncaster Creative Network.

"This market is all about giving local artists the visibility they deserve while providing the public with a unique and inspiring shopping experience."

This market is just the beginning! Doncaster Art Market will become a regular event, creating more opportunities for local artists to gain exposure and grow their

creative businesses. As momentum builds, so too will the visibility of Doncaster’s thriving arts scene.

For more information, updates, and sneak peeks at the artists taking part, visit www.doncastercreativenetwork.com or follow Doncaster Creative Network on

Entry is free and the event runs 10am-4pm.