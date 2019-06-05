Doncaster Lakeside - home to Ben Sherman, Gap and M&S outlets and Clarks - gets a £1m refurbishmemt

Doncaster’s retail outlet shopping centre, Lakeside Village, has begun work on a significant refurbishment programme, which will see more than £1m invested in the site over the coming months.

The centre, which is home to major brands such as Ben Sherman, Clarks, M&S Outlet and GAP Outlet, is undergoing a makeover with everything from the shop fronts to the landscaping of the site earmarked for improvement.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village

Phase one work on the project has already started at the White Rose Way site with new high-level LED signs, over 110 planters and trees placed outside each store and new street furniture, including bins and benches.

In addition, customers will soon notice a fresh logo, signage and branding across the centre.

Then, phase two enhancements will see a revamped jungle-themed outdoor play area, new uniform for staff, further landscaping in the mall and carpark and more modern lighting and a sound system installed.

It is hoped all the work will be completed by summer this year.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager, said: “We’re really pleased about the investment taking place within our centre which is helping us to move a step closer to a new era for Lakeside Village.

“Our refurbishment plans are starting to take shape, breathing new life into everything from our seating areas and foliage to lighting, landscaping and the outdoor play area.

“With an increasing number of popular brands, we want to make sure the centre reflects its fast-growing reputation as one of Yorkshire’s most popular outlet shopping centres. It’s a really exciting time for us and we hope our customers will begin to see the benefits that the refurbishment will bring and enjoy coming to Lakeside Village even more than they do now.”

Lakeside Village, is owned by Kent County Council with DTZ Investment Management operating as fund manager and Realm as asset manager for the shopping outlet.

For further information and the latest news about the Lakeside Village refurbishment, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk