Di Rodgers

Di Rodgers, aged 48, from Barnsley, joins the team at the popular outlet shopping centre, from a store management role at Marks and Spencer, which included a 10-year period overseeing the store at Lakeside Village.

Di said: “To say that I am excited to be coming back to Lakeside Village would be an understatement, I am absolutely thrilled.

“Lakeside Village has a place at the heart of the Doncaster community, and I can’t wait to build on the solid foundations we have with key organisations across the town.

“Having a centre with free parking, great value stores and with a reputation for providing well attended free family entertainment is something to be proud of. I can’t wait to get started and get out and about meeting with the Doncaster business community and most importantly with our brand partners and customers.

“A significant refurbishment programme is currently underway at the centre which will see more than £1m invested in the site over the coming months. Phase one work includes new high-level LED signs, over 110 planters and trees placed outside each store and new street furniture, including bins and benches.

“Phase two enhancements will see a revamped jungle-themed outdoor play area, new uniform for staff, further landscaping in the mall and carpark and more modern lighting and a sound system installed.

Starting her career in retail in the early 1990s, Di went on to manage stores in Mansfield, Doncaster and Castleford – most recently she was store manager for Marks and Spencer in York.

“Having been the manager of an anchor store at Lakeside Village, I have a good insight into what is needed to make sure that our retail offer really meets our customers’ needs and I’m looking forward to meeting with our new Charity of the Year, DonMentia to see how we can work with them to help to raise the profile of the important work they do.

“I’m joining at a great time as the summer holidays are almost underway, the centre will be full of family fun entertainment and the popular summer cinema nights are back every Thursday evening, from July 25 at 6pm, so this will be one of our busiest periods,” added Di.