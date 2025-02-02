Doncaster lad undertakes 25km Peak District Challenge for Pancreatic Cancer UK

Daniel Mills aged 32 from Doncaster will be undertaking a 25km ultra running challenge in the Peak District in June this year.

I started running last September as a way to lose weight as I was reaching 23 stone on the scales and realised I needed to make a lifestyle change.

I started running with the Couch to 5K programme and have since signed up for many more runs ranging from 3k runs with Active Fusion in Doncaster upto the Great North Run forthcoming in September.

At the time of writing I've currently lost over 3 stone in weight and continue to push towards a healthier and happier lifestyle.

Dan on a run

In December 2024 my wife's grandma was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer and it shook our world. None of us had heard about it or realised how severe it could be and we were adamant we'd lose her grandma soon.

Thankfully she is still with us and the NHS are providing as much care as they can but I suddenly felt like I needed to do something to raise more awareness. I signed up for a 25km Ultra Challenge of the Peak District in June 2025.

I'm going to use my newfound love for running and combine it with fundraising for Pancreatic Cancer UK who continually provide help and support for anyone who is affected by this awful cancer.

I pledged to raise £300 for them, 30% of it is covering my race entry which I am putting in myself through donations.

The 25km Route of the Ultra Race

If I can hit my target I will push myself and try and run/jog the entire route (I signed up under a walking entry)

I feel like this is something that needed to be done and would appreciate if anyone would be willing to help support me. I don't like asking for help, especially with the cost of things rising drastically these days. However even £1 would make the world of difference and I and everyone who uses Pancreatic Cancer UK would appreciate it.

My JustGiving link is: https://www.justgiving.com/page/danspeakdistrictchallenge