Doncaster knitting group want to brighten up town with a 'yarn bomb'
A crafty group of Doncaster knitters are planning to descend on Doncaster town centre to bring a splash of colour.
Mama Wheatley’s craft club will decorate the outside of St George’s Minster with colourful knitted creations on July 20.
Sandra Thomas, aged 57, from Bentley, is one of the members who will be taking part.
She said: “There’s so much negative news in Doncaster at the moment.
“It’s all doom and gloom but we want to do something positive to get community spirit up.”
The yarn bomb display will be up for a full week as part of the Doncopolitan Crawl which is taking place from July 23 onwards.
“Knitting can help relieve stress and anxiety, it's a great hobby,” said Sandra.
“I have anxiety and depression and it helps me to focus on something different.”
The craft club meets every Monday night at 6pm at the Doncopolitan headquarters on Copley Street.
Anyone can join the group, which is of mixed abilities and ages.
“We’re accepting of everyone. We have members who come that have autism and even some young men are learning to knit with us,” said Sandra.
The group is looking for volunteers to help on the day but also to contribute knitted objects to the yarn bomb.
Sandra said: “There is no theme. We have an array of knitted and crocheted items such as flowers, butterflies and fish.”
This is the second year the craft club have done a yarn bomb and they are hoping that this year will be even better than last.
As well as creating a bright art piece for the town, the group is also leaving knitted blankets for people who sleep on the streets to take.
The event will start at 10am and also take place outside of the Scicluna Delicatessen near the market square.
If you want to get involved in their project you can see more information on their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/MammaWheatleyCraftClub/posts/?ref=page_internal.