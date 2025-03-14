Doncaster knitters sought to create items to help fight housing crisis

Knitters across Doncaster are being urged to create items to support an organisation battling the housing crisis.

UK Housing Club is looking for donations of hand knitted items for its upcoming online store which will raise funds for projects

A spokesperson said: “Knitting superheroes, assemble!

"We're on a mission to raise funds for our affordable homes projects and we need YOUR help!

"We're looking for donations of your incredible scarves, hats, toys, blankets – anything you can stitch up!”

