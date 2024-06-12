Doncaster junior journalist, 9, quizzes football legends for TikTok fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A budding Doncaster junior journalist came face to face with a string of football favourites as she pitched questions to players for her TikTok channel.

Nine-year-old Florence Allinson was given the chance to chat to former England stars Emile Heskey and Stan Collymore as well as ex-Doncaster Rovers stars James Coppinger, Brian Stock and Sam Hird for her Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts Florence’s Questions.

She met up with the players at the annual Legends game at the Eco Power Stadium where former Liverpool players and Doncaster Rovers favourites went head to head in a charity football match which raised more than £100,000 for Doncaster charity, the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, which helps cancer patients and their families.

Florence, from Auckley, also spoke to ex-Reds star Jason McAteer, Dean Saunders, who played for the Anfield club and also managed Rovers, as well as representatives from Doncaster suicide prevention organisation Andy’s Man Club.