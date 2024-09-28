Doncaster junior football club launches crowdfunding campaign for loo at its ground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at a Doncaster junior football club are hoping to feel flush with cash donations from members of the public – after launching a crowdfunding campaign to install toilet facilities at its ground.

Armthorpe Welfare JFC have launched the £3,000 fundraising drive for a loo alongside its pitches at Shaw Wood Field in the village.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t have one currently and it obviously is a major issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Not only is it not good for current players and supporters, it also makes it harder to grow in key areas such as girls’ football and potentially disability football.

Armthorpe Welfare wants to install toilets at its ground.

"We’re keen to grow but it’s a major factor in not being able to.”

As well as the Mission Khazi campaign, which you can donate to HERE the club is also selling advertising through “Football Squares” to local businesses.

A charity football match between coaches and parents at the Marra Falcons Stadium, home of the club’s senior team, is also being held on Sunday 13 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We would like to purchase a reconditioned toilet block and place this in a designated area on the primary school so this can be used by both us and Shaw Wood – if they need it for outdoor activities – and we will also need to fence off the toilet block from either side.

“If we can install a toilet it would be a gamechanger at Shaw Wood Field. Not only could our current teams, parents, supporters, coaches, officials and visiting teams use the facility but we could also grow in a number of ways.