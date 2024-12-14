Doncaster junior football club flushed with success after loo appeal pays off

Bosses at a Doncaster junior football club are flushed with success – after a campaign to build a new loo at their ground paid off.

Armthorpe Welfare JFC launched a £3,000 crowdfunding fundraising drive earlier this year for a loo alongside its pitches at Shaw Wood Field in the village.

And now cubicles have been delivered – thanks to a community donation.

A club spokesperson said: “She’s here - and she’s beautiful.

Armthorpe Welfare now has a new toilet block.

“Well, OK she’s not beautiful at the minute but she will be once cleaned inside and painted outside.

"Massive thanks to Amco Giffen for this incredibly generous donation.”

Earlier this year a spokesperson said: “We don’t have a toilet currently and it obviously is a major issue.

"Not only is it not good for current players and supporters, it also makes it harder to grow in key areas such as girls’ football and potentially disability football.

"We’re keen to grow but it’s a major factor in not being able to.”

A charity football match between coaches and parents at the Marra Falcons Stadium, home of the club’s senior team,was also held to raise cash.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to purchase a reconditioned toilet block and place this in a designated area on the primary school so this can be used by both us and Shaw Wood – if they need it for outdoor activities – and we will also need to fence off the toilet block from either side.

“It is a gamechanger for our teams, parents, supporters, coaches, officials and visiting teams.”