Doncaster journalist says she was 'most hungover contestant' while starring on TV's Tipping Point
A Doncaster journalist has admitted to being hungover while starring on a TV quiz show.
Olivia Jones, editor of Doncaster lifestyle magazine Doncopolitan, appeared on yesterday’s episode of ITV daytime quiz Tipping Point, aiming to win the big cash jackpot.
She said appearing on the show was on her ‘bucket list’ – but admitted she’d over indulged before coming face to face with host Ben Shephard.
Writing about her appearance on Instagram she said: “Ticked one off the bucket list and went on Tipping Point.”There is literally nothing that I love more than a quiz and even though (spoiler alert) I went out in the first round, I beat 80,000 people to get there and got every question right.
"Not bad for Tipping Point’s most hungover contestant.”
The popular show sees four contestants answering general knowledge questions to win counters which they use on a large coin pusher arcade-style machine with one making it through to the final jackpot round.