Doncaster journalist and chat show king Michael Parkinson brought back from dead by AI

Television legend and former Doncaster journalist Sir Michael Parkinson is to be brought back from the dead by AI – with software recreating his voice for a new podcast.

The voice of Sir Michael, who passed away last year, will be recreated for the podcast, Virtually Parkinson, an eight-part unscripted series “starring” the legendary talkshow host.

Son Mike Parkinson said of the podcast, to be created by Deep Fusion Films: 'We're going for a new generation of guest talent, but that doesn't mean he would not go back again to people he interviewed before.

'Doing this now, trying something so new, we feel a bit like he must have felt back in 1971 when his show started', he told the Observer.

Sir Michael Parkinson began his career in Doncaster.

He said that the voice they will be using sounded exactly like his father's voice that he used over the 25 years of hosting chatshows, producing legendary interviews with major stars including Bing Crosby, Bette Davis, Muhammad Ali, Helen Mirren and Billy Connolly.

'It’s exactly how he delivered his questions – even the pacing is the same. It stills people when they hear it,” he said.

'My father and I used to muse about the people he missed out on talking to; great names of the past. He did not ever lose his desire to interview people – he just lost some of his energy.

'We used to joke about the idea of a “Jurassic” talk show, where he’d have brought back stars to interview them. He would have come out of retirement for Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart and Rita Hayworth.'

But the showrunners will not be instructing the AI voice on what to ask celebrities.

Ben Field of Deep Fusion Films said: 'We do not ever instruct the AI what to say. We just asked him to say “hello” after feeding in everything we know about Michael Parkinson to bring him back as authentically as possible.'

Sir Michael died in 2023 of 'frailty of old age', according to the Express.

Parky presented his programme Parkinson from 1971 to 1982 and again from 1998 to 2004 on the BBC.

He then switched to ITV where his chat show ran from 2004 to 2007.

He is survived by his wife Lady Mary Parkinson and they lived together in Bray, Berkshire. They had three children, Michael Jr, Nicholas and Andrew.

Sir Michael from Barnsley, and Lady Mary, from nearby Doncaster, met as young journalists and enjoyed a 64-year marriage.

Born in 1935 in the South Yorkshire village of Cudworth, Sir Michael was the son of a miner who instilled in his son a love of cricket.

He achieved two O-Levels and got a job collating sports results on the Doncaster Evening Post, which was based on North Bridge.

He was a reporter there in the 1960s and met his wife Mary on a bus while travelling back from a reporting assignment in Doncaster.

After two years in the British army, he worked as a journalist for the Manchester Guardian (later renamed the Guardian) before joining the Daily Express in London.

He moved into television as a current affairs presenter and reporter for both Granada and the BBC before he was recruited to present his self-titled show on BBC One.

He also hosted game show Give Us A Clue, which also featured Liza Goddard and Lionel Blair

Of the many high-profile guests he interviewed, Sir Michael said boxer Muhammad Ali was his favourite.

He was made a CBE in 2000 and was knighted in 2008.