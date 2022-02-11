Doncaster 'jeans and t-shirt' wedding couple make global headlines after going viral

Traveller Catherine Nicholson donned a stunning white bridal gown for the big day – but her new hubby opted for a rather more casual approach, turning up for the ceremony in a black t-shirt, grey washed jeans and trainers.

The story has now gone viral around the world, with the pair also being turned into memes on social media.

Leading newspapers including the New York Post in the United States and Bild in Germany have covered the couple with dozens of national news outlets in the UK reporting on the pair.

The couple have gone viral over the groom's wedding attire.

The groom’s choice of attire has sparked a mixed reaction, with some complaining he was showing a lack of repsect while others said his clothes weren’t an issue.

He has already come under fire on TikTok – with the footage gaining more than 1.5 million views.

Readers have also been having their say.

“I would have walked out of church, and told him to get lost,” one said. “No respect for the bride, after she looked lovely.”

Another wrote: “She looks beautiful except for the grumpy face which is totally understandable.”

“Was he heading straight down the boozer afterwards?,” said another while another commented: “He really put in the effort there didn’t he? She looks lovely though.”

However, others were more supportive of the casual approach.

“Not exactly a law you have to be suited and booted to get married, as long as she was OK with it then I don't see an issue,” said one.

Another wrote: “Is it his wedding day too? If the bride can come dressed as she wants surely the groom can dress how he wants.”

Another commented: “I hated wearing a dress and would have happily wore jeans to my wedding. Too much money wasted. You get married for love and commitment for life not dress code.”