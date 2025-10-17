Doncaster jazz music organisation wins prestigious nationwide award

A Doncaster jazz music organisation has scooped a prestigious nationwide education award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Youth Jazz Association (DYJA) was named Best Jazz Educator at the prestigious Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2025, recognising the organisation’s outstanding contribution to UK jazz education and youth music.

The award celebrates DYJA’s decades-long commitment to nurturing young musical talent and promoting excellence in jazz performance and education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The association has been a cornerstone of the UK jazz scene for over 50 years, helping to launch the careers of countless professional musicians and inspiring generations of young people to discover the joy of jazz.

Doncaster Youth Jazz Associaton has won a prestigious nationwide education award.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to receive this award,” said Mark Sabin, Musical Director.

“This recognition is a testament to the passion and hard work of our young musicians, tutors, and supporters who keep the spirit of jazz alive in Doncaster and beyond.”

The annual Parliamentary Jazz Awards celebrate the very best of British jazz — from artists and educators to venues and media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DYJA’s win highlights the vital role that community-based music education plays in shaping the future of the genre.

A spokesperson added: “To receive national recognition at this level is a tremendous honour for Doncaster and for everyone who has been part of the DYJA journey.

"For over 50 years, DYJA has provided opportunities for young people aged 11–25 to develop their skills, creativity, and confidence through jazz.

"Its ensembles, including the renowned Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra, continue to perform nationally and internationally, upholding the city’s proud musical heritage.”

If you’d like to get involved, join an ensemble, or support DYJA’s work visit the website at www.dyja.co.uk.