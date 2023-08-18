News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Doncaster jail sets up women's clothing exchange for transgender prisoners

A Doncaster jail has asked for women to donate clothes to the prison for transgender inmates to wear.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

HMP Doncaster in Marshgate has reportedly set up a ‘clothing dump’ behind bars where women can leave clothes for trans prisoners.

The plan was disclosed in a letter by a transgender inmate to the national prison newspaper Inside Time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It read: 'Hello everyone, I am a transgender prisoner currently serving time in HMP Doncaster.

Doncaster Prison has set up a clothing bank for transgender prisoners.Doncaster Prison has set up a clothing bank for transgender prisoners.
Doncaster Prison has set up a clothing bank for transgender prisoners.
Most Popular

"So often I see the men in here swapping clothing and it gave me an idea.

"Coming into prison, I had only the clothing on my back. And as a woman, I couldn’t really benefit from the clothes swap culture as I am in a men’s prison and need certain female items.

'I pitched an idea to the Equalities Department, as I am the Equalities Rep for my wing, where we could set up a clothing dump for transgender prisoners coming into the prison and who may not have much, if anything. I donated some of my own.

'The Equalities Department approved the idea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Enthusiastically. I’m writing to ask everyone reading this if you are able to donate any female items of clothing to this clothing dump here at Doncaster.

"We would very much appreciate it.

"Do not worry about what may or may not be allowed (although hoods are a no-go), because the Equalities Department will sort through it all. If you send your donations to HMP Doncaster, we would be very grateful. Thank you.'

A HM Chief Inspector of Prisons report and survey last year estimated around 5 per cent of the same jail population identified as transgender or transsexual, with the report showing there were 168 legally-male trans women prisoners in England and Wales.

Six of them were in women's prisons and the rest in men's jails last year, while a further 11, who are in men's institutions, legally changed their gender through a gender recognition certificate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HMP Doncaster has been praised for its treatment of transgender inmates in its most recent inspection.

The report added: 'Transgender prisoners reported positively about their experiences at Doncaster, including staff treating them respectfully and using the correct pronoun when talking to them.

'Timely case board reviews and contact detailed sensitive, appropriate care, with good attention and consideration to their individual needs.'

Related topics:Wales