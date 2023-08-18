Doncaster jail sets up women's clothing exchange for transgender prisoners

HMP Doncaster in Marshgate has reportedly set up a ‘clothing dump’ behind bars where women can leave clothes for trans prisoners.

The plan was disclosed in a letter by a transgender inmate to the national prison newspaper Inside Time.

It read: 'Hello everyone, I am a transgender prisoner currently serving time in HMP Doncaster.

"So often I see the men in here swapping clothing and it gave me an idea.

"Coming into prison, I had only the clothing on my back. And as a woman, I couldn’t really benefit from the clothes swap culture as I am in a men’s prison and need certain female items.

'I pitched an idea to the Equalities Department, as I am the Equalities Rep for my wing, where we could set up a clothing dump for transgender prisoners coming into the prison and who may not have much, if anything. I donated some of my own.

'The Equalities Department approved the idea.

"Enthusiastically. I’m writing to ask everyone reading this if you are able to donate any female items of clothing to this clothing dump here at Doncaster.

"We would very much appreciate it.

"Do not worry about what may or may not be allowed (although hoods are a no-go), because the Equalities Department will sort through it all. If you send your donations to HMP Doncaster, we would be very grateful. Thank you.'

A HM Chief Inspector of Prisons report and survey last year estimated around 5 per cent of the same jail population identified as transgender or transsexual, with the report showing there were 168 legally-male trans women prisoners in England and Wales.

Six of them were in women's prisons and the rest in men's jails last year, while a further 11, who are in men's institutions, legally changed their gender through a gender recognition certificate.

HMP Doncaster has been praised for its treatment of transgender inmates in its most recent inspection.

The report added: 'Transgender prisoners reported positively about their experiences at Doncaster, including staff treating them respectfully and using the correct pronoun when talking to them.