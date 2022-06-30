Doncaster insurance firm One Call donates more than £6,000 to dementia charity

The firm has donated £6,666 to Doncaster charity DonMentia, in support of people living with, and affected by, dementia.

Members of One Call Insurance staff presented the cheque to charity founder Eileen Harrington and the cash will contribute towards funding two DonMentia befrienders.

They will provide first-hand support and a friendly face to those suffering from the disease including giving families respite to recharge their batteries.

From left to right: Bethany Morgan, Peter long (director), Eileen Harrington (DonMentia) and Emma Marr.

Some of the fundraising events that have taken place include a charity football match held at Retford United and a charity car wash carried out by one of the directors.

CEO Nik Springthorpe said: ‘We’re incredibly proud of what our team have been able to achieve for DonMentia in such a short amount of time.

‘Eileen Harrington is an incredibly passionate and strong willed person who has devoted herself to raising awareness of dementia in Doncaster and has supported many local families as a result.

"It makes me proud that we were able to join Eileen and the team of volunteers at DonMentia and make a difference to our neighbour’s lives.’

The timing of the group’s donation could not have come at a more convenient time for Ms Harrington who fended off two robbers in April this year. The incident took place after she spent a day of fundraising for her beloved charity.

She suffered facial injuries and was left emotionally distressed as a result.

For the past three years, the One Call Group have funded two support workers on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary – totalling more than £138,000.

This year, the company have pledged to support a series of smaller charitable causes within the local community and DonMentia is their first cause to support.

There’s approximately 3,600 sufferers of dementia in Doncaster and the cost of dementia care is estimated to be around £43million per year.