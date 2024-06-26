Doncaster insurance broker Trey Norman unveiled as bombshell contestant on Love Island

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 24-year-old insurance broker from Doncaster has been unveiled as a suprise addition to this year’s Love Island.

Trey Norman was revealed to viewers on last night’s episode of the hit ITV dating show – becoming the latest Doncaster person to appear on the programme.

Viewers watched as the villa was thrown into chaos with his arrival alongside other new contestant Jessy Potts.

24-year-old Trey has warned that he's not afraid to shake up the couples – and says he’s hoping to find that “special someone” on this year’s show.

Doncaster insurance broker Trey Norman has joined this year's Love Island. (PhotoL: ITV).

He joins Love Island as a bombshell with the hope of finding love among his fellow hopefuls in the sun-kissed villa.

Before entering the show, he teased: "I’d say I’m charming and someone that goes after what they want.

"I’m not afraid to articulate my feelings.

"I'm going to the villa to find the girl of my dreams, so it may ruffle feathers with the boys."

The new bombshell has vowed he's not "afraid to step on toes", and that he plans to waste no time in pursuing the girls "from the get-go".

On the subject of what he looks for in a partner and who he's looking forward to meeting in the villa, Trey said: "Someone who backs your dreams and ambitions, loyalty is also a big one for me.

"All the girls are beautiful, I’ve got my eye on all of them."

You can follow Trey on his Instagram handle @treynorman0311

The Sun has reported that Trey has been “hitting the gym hard and has a body to show for it.”

He graduated from Birmingham City University in 2022 and is now working as a commercial insurance broker, according to the newspaper.

He is the third Doncaster contestant to appear on the show in recent years.

Last year, Molly Marsh, 22, a social media influencer and theatre performer, made it all the way to the final with partner Zach Noble, finishing in fourth place.