Doncaster ice skater unveiled as contestant on new series of Dancing On Ice

A Doncaster ice skater has been unveiled as one of the skating professionals on the new series of Dancing on Ice – teaming up with a star of Coronation Street in the hit ITV show.

25-year-old Molly Lanaghan wowed viewers in the opening episode of the new series last night, taking to the ice with actor Sam Aston, best known for playing Chesney in the long-running soap.

And the pair made an impressive start – clocking up the second highest score of the night with judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, awarding the duo 27.0 after their colourful routine to The Ting Tings’ That’s Not My Name.

Molly was unveiled as one of the professionals making her debut in the 17th series late last year – and The Dome, a local pub and even her local MP have raced to wish all the best for the new series.

Doncaster's Molly Lanaghan is taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice with Coronation Street star Sam Aston. (Photo: ITV).

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “We’re thrilled to see Molly, a proud Doncaster native, shining on this year’s Dancing on Ice stage.

"Paired with Sam, Molly is bringing incredible talent, elegance, and passion to the ice – a journey that started right here at The Dome.

“As a big supporter of The Dome and our skating lessons, Molly has always been an inspiration to the local skating community.

“Her dedication to the sport shows what’s possible with hard work, perseverance, and a little hometown magic.

“From her early days gliding on our ice to dazzling on national television, Molly embodies everything we’re passionate about – nurturing talent and providing a platform for skaters to excel.

“We’ll be cheering her on every step (and spin) of the way.”

Auckley pub The Eagle and Child shared: “Our Molly is on Dancing On Ice, making her debut with Chesney from Corrie/ Wishing them the best of luck.”

Ahead of the show’s launch, Molly shared on social media: “I am SOOOO incredibly excited to finally share that I will be joining the pro cast of Dancing on Ice 2025.

"Already having the best time – I can’t wait for the months to come.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher also sent his best wishes to Molly, writing: “I have always loved Torvill and Dean - I went to see their Face Their Music World Tour back in 1994.

“I didn’t think Dancing on Ice could get any better, until now, where we get to cheer on a local professional ice skater, dancing with Coronation Street’s Chesney, Sam Aston.

“Best of luck Molly Lanaghan on your debut series.”

With an impressive competitive career under her belt, Molly has represented Canada alongside her skating partner Dmitre Razgulajevs at major international events, including the ISU Grand Prix series.

The pair wowed fans at competitions like the Grand Prix de France 2022, showcasing her undeniable talent on the ice.

Molly, who was born in Doncaster in 1999, is also a qualified lash technician and describes her hobbies as “karaoke, lashing, reading and peeling eggs.”