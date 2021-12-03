Doncaster house builder business supports teachers with grants to help them buy a home

The scheme helps out people who work in nurseries, schools, colleges and universities.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 8:33 am

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East is supporting education workers by donating a contribution for every sale to the new home owner’s place of work.

The Education Workers Scheme, which is being piloted in Yorkshire, grants buyers who work at a nursery, school, college or university a £750 deposit contribution for every £25,000 they spend on their home.

Paul Hogan, sales director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re really proud of this scheme being piloted across our region, as the teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff who work in Doncaster continue to do a brilliant job and we want to thank them in the form of some extra support for those who might be looking to buy a new home.

The scheme is supporting people who work in education.

“For those interested, get in touch with our sales advisors who are on hand to arrange appointments and viewings around busy schedules for anyone eager to find out more.”

The deposit contribution is designed to help first time buyers get onto the property ladder as well as those who already own a property to secure a brand new home for a reduced price, and with every purchase using the scheme, Barratt Developments donates £200 to the purchaser’s place of employment.

A total of nine education professionals in Doncaster have used the scheme since its launch, which has resulted in a £1,800 donation being contributed towards educational institutions in the area.

The introduction of the scheme gives something back to professionals across the region working in the education sector who have faced challenging times.

In which they have had to adapt quickly to home based learning, closures and the hardships associated with remote learning.

