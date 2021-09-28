Doncaster hotel's hilarious clip edged out in 'accidental Alan Partridge' World Cup

A clip from Derek Thompson's Accidental Alan Partridge video.

The clip of TV racing presenter Derek Thompson promoting Bawtry’s Crown Hotel has been viewed thousands of times – with viewers comparing the sports host’s presentation to that of the blundering TV host, played by Steve Coogan.

In the clip, which is thought to date from 2012, Thompson, known as Tommo, is seen wandering around the hotel - and chatting to a number of female ‘guests’ – including bursting in on two women in a shower in comic fashion.

The commentator has become an unlikely online hero, with a cult Twitter account Accidental Partridge posting cringeworthy videos of people unwittingly acting like Alan Partridge.

A 'World Cup' of funny moments was set up, with followers voting for their favourite.

Such is Tommo's popularity that two of his clips made it into the semi-final, with the iconic 'it's a man actually, Derek' progressed through at the expense of ‘the hotel one.’

The toe-curling clip sees Tommo in the studio where he's chatting via video link to on-course commentator Bob Cooper.

Tommo goes: "Just confirming the ground is now good to soft - oh! You've been joined by a beautiful lady!"

A pause ensues before Cooper turns to camera and responds: "It's a man actually, Derek."

'The hotel one' sees Tommo promoting the hotel where he chats to a woman at the bar and goes 'are you well? I thought you were!'

Before the semi-final result was announced, Tommo recorded a video, saying: "Are you well? I thought you were. Yeah, this is Tommo.

"Now, just to say, it's a great honour to be voted to the semi-final stage of the Accidental Partridge World Cup, which as you know is one of the biggest World Cups… in the world!"

The Crown video shows him mingling with group of women at the bar, announcing: “This is definitely the place to be!”

He sidles up to a woman at the bar and says: “Are you well? I thought you were. I’m gonna have a glass of champagne.”

The action then moves to the hotel’s restaurant where Thompson is again seen in the company of a group of women and singing the praises of a glass chandelier.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” he tells the camera. “You enjoying this?,” he says to a fellow diner. “Come and enjoy it with us!”

The next scene is shot in one of the hotel’s bedrooms.

Smiling to the camera, he announces: “This is one of the executive suites and this is the wet bathroom.”

As he swings open the door, two women wrapped only in towels are heard yelping at his appearance and he quickly closes the door shouting: “Oh sorry girls!”

He then moves to a double bed where two more women, dressed in towelling robes are waiting for him.

“There’s something in this hotel bedroom that you’ll never find in any other hotel in Britain,” he announces cheekily as he lounges on the bed alongside the pair, who can be heard giggling, as the clip draws to a close.