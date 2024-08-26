Doncaster hotel guarantees guests 'sunshine' - even when its raining outside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer might have been a bit of a washout – but one Doncaster hotel is guaranteeing guests ‘sunshine’ – even when its raining.

IHG Hotels and Resorts has launched a new offer to ensure guests can still enjoy the feeling of summer at select hotels across the UK, including Doncaster.

Though the hotel chain doesn’t have the power to change the weather outside, the new IHG Borrow the Sun Programme aims to boost guests' moods and brighten up their stays.

At participating properties, guests can request a premium sun lamp, officially known as a SAD or seasonal affective disorder lamp in their room.

Guests at a Doncaster hotel can get a sun lamp in their room. Photo: IHG Hotels & Resorts

“It’s been proven that sitting by a SAD lamp for about 30 minutes can help improve your mood considerably, and now via IHG’s Borrow the Sun Programme, guests can bring back some brightness throughout the entirety of their stays,” said IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Participating hotels include the Holiday Inn Doncaster.