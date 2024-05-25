Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Crown Hotel in Bawtry have decided are joiningn this year’s Pretty Muddy event in Sheffield to help raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

A team of ten from the hotel and Bawtry Hall will all be partaking in the Pretty Muddy 5k on June 8 and are aiming to raise £1,000 for this incredible charity.

This came about after Charlotte Lister, who is finalist in Ms Great Britain in October and is sponsored by Crown Hotel Bawtry, signed up for Pretty Muddy after a special photoshoot at Bawtry Hall in April with Cancer Research UK and they decided to get a team together from her sponsor to join her in the mud-splattered 5k obstacle course.

All obstacles on the Pretty Muddy course are designed with fun in mind and participants are free to skip past any which they don’t want to do.

The Pretty Muddy squad. Picture by Pears Photography.

Obstacles include a scramble net, tunnels to crawl through, a mud pit, inflatable pink tubes, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant slide into a mud pool as a finale.

Charlotte has supported Cancer Research UK for many years, taking part in Race for Life events over the years and it’s amazing to get her Ms Great Britain Sponsor involved.

She said: “The charity has always been very close to my heart and thanks to research my dad and my aunt are still part of my life. But I still lost all my grandparents to cancer, so that’s why it’s so important for me to support Cancer Research UK by raising awareness and money to help more families stay together. It’s been quite a few years since I’ve done Pretty Muddy and I can’t wait to do it again this year with Team Crown Hotel Bawtry.”

Craig Dowie, who is the MD of the Crown Hotel in Bawtry said: “Charlotte and the team are totally dedicated to raising money and awareness for Cancer Research U.K. we can’t wait to support the charity and all the attendees on the 8th June in Sheffield together we can beat cancer.”