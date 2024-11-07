Doncaster is set to play host to the inaugural ‘Love Music Hate Racism’ event.

Doncaster will host a musical event in support of Love Music Hate Racism, a national campaign which uses the energy and vibrancy of the music scene to promote unity and celebrate diversity through events and education, on December 7.

Organiser and musician Jenny Rozenfeld, who performs as Jackhno, says that the event was proposed as a response to recent riots in the area: “A group quickly formed to put together an impressive line-up of local performers who want to show that a small group of disaffected individuals do not speak for the population of Doncaster. Headline acts include Skiprat, Analogue Electronic Whatever and Skintones.”

Co-organiser Mike Stubbs, curator of Artbomb, said: “After witnessing firsthand some of the violence taking place in Liverpool (and watching a near tragedy closer to home in Rotherham) on TV, earlier this year, I was keen to get involved in helping Doncaster make a statement against racism.

"We’ve put together a very varied programme of local artists including acoustic and electronic music and spoken word artists.”

Tickets are on sale now, with a small cover charge helping to cover the cost of putting on the event, and any profits going towards future events.

Families will be welcome until 7pm, after which the event will be more full on, hopefully with echoes of Rock against Racism of the 1970s.

Drinks will be on sale and Love Music Hate Racism merchandise will be available for those who want to continue to support the cause outside of the event. The organisers hope that this will be the first of many events, with future events showcasing an even more diverse line-up of talent.

The venue is the Doncaster Unitarian church on Hallgate.

Reverend Stephanie Bisby, minister at the church, said: “We were delighted to be approached to host an occasion which is so perfectly aligned with the Unitarian values of freedom and justice for all, and the planning process has helped to cement our strong partnership with ArtBomb as well as forming a whole new network of creative connections.”

