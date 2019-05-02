Staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary have gone on strike in a dispute over pay.

Catering workers at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have taken to the picket line outside the hospital in Armthorpe Road following a dispute with employer Sodexo.

Staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary have walked out over pay.

Bosses from union Unison say that Sodexo has refused to grant them the pay rise paid to other NHS workers.

A Unison spokesman said: “This government has failed to properly fund services like catering and cleaning and many other privatised services in an attempt to cut the pay bill.

“This only leads to a rush to the door as experienced and valued workers leave in order to work for those NHS institutions which honour the pay rise, proving once again the sheer folly of privatising our public services.

“Unison has been told that Doncaster and Bassetlaw governors were assured that catering workers would be receiving NHS pay when they took the decision to privatise the service. Those assurances seem empty now.

“These low paid members are striking as a last resort.

“Sodexo have up until this week refused to honour a national agreement and talk to UNISON locally, and when at last they have spoken to us their opening salvo was to state clearly that Sodexo’s position remained unchanged and they will not pay these low paid workers fairly.

“Unison is calling on the government , Sodexo and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Trust to resolve this situation and make sure these workers are paid fairly.”

The strike began on Monday and further strike date are planned throughout May. Picketing has been taking place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Mexborough Montagu and Bassetlaw hospital in Worksop.

Scarborough based musician Joe Solo has written the staff a song which can be downloaded from https://joesolomusic.bandcamp.com/track/sarnies-for-solidarity-sodexo-strike-song