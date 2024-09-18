Doncaster hospital porter turned photographer captures Team GB Paralympics glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster hospital porter turned photographer has captured the glory of Team GB at the Paralympics in Paris on camera.

Graham Beardsley, service assistant at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, has recently returned from a second stint in France, where he covered the Paralympic Ttriathlon events as an accredited photographer.

This follows his earlier work in the summer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he captured the excitement of the triathlon events for British Triathlon and Team GB.

Graham initially spent ten days in Paris during the Olympics, fully immersed in the action and atmosphere of the world’s most prestigious sporting event.

Graham captured all the action on camera in Paris.

“It was an amazing experience to be part of such a prestigious event, surrounded by some of the world’s best photographers,” said Graham.

“The energy, the atmosphere, and the sheer talent on display was incredible. Covering the success of Team GB, especially in the triathlon events, was an absolute honour, and seeing our athletes compete and succeed on the world stage was truly inspiring.”

Returning to Paris for the Paralympic Games in late August, Graham faced new challenges with a more condensed schedule due to unforeseen circumstances.

He said: "The River Seine caused huge problems with the water quality levels dropping after recent rainfall, so familiarisation swims were cancelled.

The hospital porter captured some great images during the triathlon events.

“What should have been two days of racing became one day” Graham explained.

“It meant that, especially in the afternoon, all the athletes were racing; some were in the swim, others on the bike, and others on the run. It was a nightmare to try and capture everyone evenly—head on a swivel comes to mind!

"But it was so great to see the range of athletes with different levels of disability racing so professionally, and the levels of competition were amazing."

Graham joined Doncaster Royal Infirmary during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to work part-time as a service assistant.

As well as covering the Paralympics, he also covered the Olympics in Paris.

A number of Graham’s stunning photographs from both the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been shared via DBTH’s channels and social media platforms, showcasing the remarkable talent within the hospital’s workforce, as well as picked up on various news outlets including the BBC.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, praised Graham’s contributions, saying: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented individuals working amongst us—waving the flag not only for Team GB but also Team DBTH.

"We want to thank Graham for sharing these exceptional images with us, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

You can view Graham’s professional portfolio at www.vspimages.co.uk and also follow him on Instagram and Facebook @vspimages