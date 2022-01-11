The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charitable Fund (DBTH) raises fund to support staff and patients at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

The charity helps purchase vital items for the hospitals, from toys to comfort children during an overnight stay to cutting edge technology that detects infections.

The Amazon depot

This donation will be used to purchase items which will help improve patient experience at the hospital; the small extras that can make a stay as an inpatient or a visit as an outpatient that bit more comfortable.

David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon’s Doncaster iPort fulfilment centre said: “DBTH provides important support for the hospitals in our community, and we are pleased that we can lend a helping hand with this donation.”

A DBTH spokesperson said: “We are dedicated to supporting the hospitals in our community and it’s fantastic to receive this donation from the Amazon team.”