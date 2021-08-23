Doncaster hospice thanks kind-hearted people for their generous donations

St John’s Hospice were in need of toiletries for their inpatient ward.

When they put out the appeal they received a huge response from the Balby and Cantley Slimming World group.

Dawn-Lisa Oxborough, the company’s Doncaster area manager, said: “We are now back seeing people face to face and as usual our members responded in a fantastic way by generously filling the collection boxes.

The donation from Slimming World.

“We pride ourselves on being more than a weight loss company, we are at the heart of the Doncaster community and always eager to support good causes like this.”

The hospice was overwhelmed by their generous donations.

Lindsay Richards, hospice fundraiser, said: “Shortly after we had to put out a message thanking everyone for their kind donations and adding that we currently had enough to keep us going for a while.

“Slimming World members were generous beyond words and we are very grateful for their wonderful support.

“The aim of the toiletries collection was to give our patients some choice and to make them feel pampered, so it has been a great success.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

To find out about becoming a sponsor or to fundraise for the hospice by holding an event, please contact the fundraising team on 01301 796662 or 01302 798391.

You can also visit their website here.