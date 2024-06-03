Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster hospice has had its courtyard garden rejuvenated as part of a grant programme focused on improving the lives of local people.

St John's Hospice has completed some much-needed maintenance on a community garden on their site used for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers to have a peaceful moment.

The hospice applied for several community grants to help fund the upgrades including Northern Powergrid's social impact programme.

The network operator has already invested £7.5 million in upgrades to the local electricity network around Doncaster, so when the opportunity to enhance the communities further through the redevelopment of the community garden, Northern Powergrid were happy to help.

Northern Powergrid's Customer Service Manager Kara Chapman.

The redevelopment project received £10,000 of grant funding from Northern Powergrid alongside significant investments from Lloyds Bank and Next.

In a small ceremony on Friday (31 May 2024), those who had provided support and investment for the project gathered to see the finished garden and celebrate those who have worked hard to make it a reality.

Northern Powergrid were represented at the ceremony by Customer Service Manager Kara Chapman, who today (3 June 2024) has thanked those involved in making such a significant difference to the lives of those patients receiving care at St John's Hospice.

She said "The work we completed in and around Doncaster to improve the resilience of the vital local electricity network involved replacing over eight kilometres of overhead power lines which vastly improved the appearance of the local landscape and took almost a year to complete.

"That's why I think it's quite fitting that the social impact programme supported the rejuvenation of a community garden that can be so critical to everyone who spends time at St John's Hospice.

"Northern Powergrid work hard to ensure that when we complete significant works, we are leaving the community and environment in a better place than when we found it.

"Having the opportunity to attend the opening event was a great way to say thank you to the local community for their patience during the work last summer.

"Everyone at Northern Powergrid is proud of the work that the social impact programme is benefitting the customers and communities we serve.

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager said: “We are extremely grateful to Northern Powergrid for this generous donation.

“The Courtyard Garden is at the heart of our hospice, which makes it completely accessible for all of our patients, visitors, staff and volunteers, and now offers a beautiful space for quiet reflection, while enjoying the scenery and wildlife it already attracts.”