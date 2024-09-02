Doncaster hospice launches Light up a Life Campaign for 2024
The fundraising event, which was attended by over 100 people last year, will be held by St John’s Hospice in the grounds of St John’s Information Centre, just off Weston Road in Balby from 6pm, and will include carols and readings, and musical performances.
St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “Light up a Life is a nationwide campaign, run by the hospice movement to help families and friends to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of lost loved ones.
“This is our second year of bringing this tradition into the heart of the Doncaster community by holding a dedicated service around our very own tree of lights.”
She added: “Our event is available to anyone who has lost someone, not just those people whose loved one was cared for by the Hospice. Anyone who would like to dedicate a light and see it shine bright can donate to make a dedication.
“Each light represents a life and will remain lit throughout the Christmas period on our Tree of Lights in St John’s Information Centre.”
Everyone who donates to sponsor a light will receive a St John’s Hospice Light up a Life tree decoration, on which to write a personal dedication and then hang on a tree of lights during the service, along with one for their own tree at home.
Refreshments and hot snacks will be available before and after the ceremony at St John’s Information Centre.
