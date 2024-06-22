Doncaster horse rider, 17, picked to represent GB, seeks funds for Netherlands trip
17-year-old Jacob Simpson has been selected to compete at the world championships of a sport known as TREC, which will be held later this year.
The sport tests a combination of skills for both horse and rider through a series of disciplines, which includes orienteering on horseback and riding a course of challenging obstacles.
And is hoping to raise £1,500 to enable him to take part in the contest in Holland in September.
He said: “I was introduced to the TREC GB development squad three years ago when I was spotted at local competitions.
"Since then, I have been training and competing as much as possible.
"During the last 12 months I have been attending competitions throughout the country and have qualified to represent Great Britain at the FITA World Championships which will be held in Schaijk, Netherlands later this year in September.
“In regions such as Europe, the USA and Canada the sport has an established following.
"However, it is a relatively new sport here in Great Britain.
"This means that my trip will be entirely self-funded. As I am sure you can appreciate the costs involved are very high, and I am therefore asking if there is any way you could make a donation to support me.”
Jacob has a Facebook page that highlights the journey he has been on so far HERE
He added: “It is a huge honour to have the opportunity to represent my country and any donation no matter how small would help me towards my goal.”
You can donate HERE
What is TREC?
TREC is short for the French Techniques de Randonnée Équestre de Compétition - an equestrian discipline designed to test horse and rider.
With origins in France, the sport has spread through Europe, and was introduced to the UK by the British Horse Society (BHS) in 1998. The sport is now known as British TREC and is run by TREC GB.
Competitions consist of three separate events (phases) - mounted orienteering, a demonstration of control of the horse's paces and an obstacle course - all completed over the course of one or two days.
