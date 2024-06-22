Doncaster horse rider, 17, picked to represent GB, seeks funds for Netherlands trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage equestrian from Doncaster picked to represent Great Britain at a prestigious contest is seeking funds to help achieve his dream.

17-year-old Jacob Simpson has been selected to compete at the world championships of a sport known as TREC, which will be held later this year.

The sport tests a combination of skills for both horse and rider through a series of disciplines, which includes orienteering on horseback and riding a course of challenging obstacles.

And is hoping to raise £1,500 to enable him to take part in the contest in Holland in September.

Jacob has been picked to represent Great Britain at TREC.

He said: “I was introduced to the TREC GB development squad three years ago when I was spotted at local competitions.

"Since then, I have been training and competing as much as possible.

"During the last 12 months I have been attending competitions throughout the country and have qualified to represent Great Britain at the FITA World Championships which will be held in Schaijk, Netherlands later this year in September.

“In regions such as Europe, the USA and Canada the sport has an established following.

"However, it is a relatively new sport here in Great Britain.

"This means that my trip will be entirely self-funded. As I am sure you can appreciate the costs involved are very high, and I am therefore asking if there is any way you could make a donation to support me.”

He added: “It is a huge honour to have the opportunity to represent my country and any donation no matter how small would help me towards my goal.”

What is TREC?

TREC is short for the French Techniques de Randonnée Équestre de Compétition - an equestrian discipline designed to test horse and rider.

With origins in France, the sport has spread through Europe, and was introduced to the UK by the British Horse Society (BHS) in 1998. The sport is now known as British TREC and is run by TREC GB.