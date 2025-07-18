Doncaster homes which faced demolition due to the "white elephant" HS2 plan saved

Doncaster homes which faced demolition due to the "white elephant" HS2 plan have finally, officially, been saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week the Government announced the lifting of the High Speed Two Limited (HS2 Ltd) Safeguarding which has blighted many parts of Mexborough and surrounding areas such as the Shimmer Estate/Comelybank Drive, Don View, bottom of Doncaster Road, Pastures Court, and Mallory Drive to name a few. In addition parts of areas such as Harlington, Barnburgh, Old Denaby, Ravenfield and Bramley.

Heidi Alexander MP, Secretary of State for Transport, said: "I am formally lifting the safeguarding directions for the former Phase 2b Eastern Leg (between the West Midlands and Leeds), removing the uncertainty that has affected many people along the former route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Former owners who sold to the government will be given the opportunity to buy property back, but at the current value.”

Mayor Ros Jones at the Shimmer Estate.

The announcement comes four and a half years after the scheme to Leeds was scrapped and nine years after property owners first learnt of the plans.

Mexborough First councillors have campaigned for the scrapping of the ‘white elephant’ HS2 and the lifting of the safeguarding restrictions since the Phase 2b Eastern Route was controversially changed in July 2016. Mexborough First deputy leader, and former councillor, Sean Gibbons said: “We are delighted to finally hear this news and are relieved that a number of Mexborough residents can now finally draw a line under this nightmare and finally move on with their lives. “We are so so sorry for all of the lovely people and families who were sadly forced out of their family homes over the years over a folly project which should have been scrapped many many years ago.

“Those in government who have supported HS2 over the years (including current serving MPs) should hang their heads in shame”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added “This important and much awaited milestone is following literally hundreds and hundreds of tireless hours campaigning by former Mex First councillors over many many years opposing every aspect of the flawed and wasteful HS2 project. All affected people and families should be fully compensated for the distress and upheaval caused by HS2 Ltd and backed by consecutive governments”.

City of Doncastr Counciol Mayor Ros Jones said: “For years the battle has been fought to save properties from demolition and blight in Mexborough, Conisbrough and Denaby.

“With the likes of the Shimmer Estate facing demolition and the blight of the proposed 60ft (18m) high viaduct which would have cut through the estate.

“HS2 Ltd will be writing to the owners of properties affected to explain what these changes mean to them.”