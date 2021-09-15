Doncaster home care provider celebrates its brilliant key worker staff with a special day

Hales Group Ltd is a Doncaster homecare company.

They are honouring their care workers on September 22 by taking part in the first ever Celebrating Homecare day.

The event has been organised by the United Kingdom Homecare Association and the Care Workers Charity.

Care workers will be celebrated for their compassion.

Jane Townson, CEO of the United Kingdom Homecare Association, said: “Homecare workers have been a lifeline for many people throughout the past 18 months, showing real selflessness and resilience in providing invaluable support to people in their own homes in incredibly challenging times.

“But the work they do is always important - not just through the pandemic.

“Homecare services benefit all of us - people who receive and give services, their families, health services and our wider communities.

“Their roles deserve to be celebrated now, and increasingly into the future.”

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Made With Care.’

They will celebrate the fantastic relationships that exist between the people who give and receive care, and highlight the many activities they enjoy together.

Karlonlina Gerlich, CEO of the Care Workers Charity, said: “It’s right and proper every so often to take a step back from the day to day and look at what you have achieved.

“Care workers do such amazing work, bringing companionship, care and comfort to so many people.

“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate what they do.”

Managing Director of Hales Homecare, Nicola Mewse, said: “Our care workers have proven to be inspirational throughout recent months and we are delighted that this year’s Homecare Day celebrated the personal touch they bring to so many people’s lives.

“We see endless examples of making, baking and entertaining.

“Much of which has been led by the care staff themselves.

“We are incredibly proud to have such a committed and talented workforce within Hales Homecare and want to recognise them today and everyday.”

Hales Homecare employs 2000 care workers who support their clients in their own homes, providing companionship, medical care, dementia care and supporting people to regain and maintain independence.