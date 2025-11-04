Doncaster hiker to take on gruelling trek for charity

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:05 GMT
A Doncaster hiker who trekked the length of Hadrian’s Wall is to take on another gruelling challenge for charity.

Dane Askew is aiming to walk the complete length of the Cumbria Way, a 74 mile trek through the Lake District, in just four days.

Earlier this year, he completed the Hadrian’s Wall challenge – and his latest challenge, which will take place in December is once again in support of Doncaster Mind.

You can donate to his fundraising campaign HERE

Hiker Dane Askew is taking on another charity trek.placeholder image
He said: “My goal is to get it done in four days with three nights camping in between.

"With it being in December, I am expecting snow so it should be a fun challenge.

Dane, a gardener at Pleveys in Doncaster and who also runs a meal prep business called Thrive_prep helping people eat healther for less, will set off on the trek on December 18.

He said: “In a world full of negativity, I want to be the difference and inspire people to the same

“Ever since I walked Hadrian’s Wall I have been very eager for another challenge.

"Last time I smashed my target of £400 so if i get even close to the support I received the first time round i will be over the moon.”

