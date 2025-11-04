Doncaster hiker to take on gruelling trek for charity
Dane Askew is aiming to walk the complete length of the Cumbria Way, a 74 mile trek through the Lake District, in just four days.
Earlier this year, he completed the Hadrian’s Wall challenge – and his latest challenge, which will take place in December is once again in support of Doncaster Mind.
You can donate to his fundraising campaign HERE
He said: “My goal is to get it done in four days with three nights camping in between.
"With it being in December, I am expecting snow so it should be a fun challenge.
Dane, a gardener at Pleveys in Doncaster and who also runs a meal prep business called Thrive_prep helping people eat healther for less, will set off on the trek on December 18.
He said: “In a world full of negativity, I want to be the difference and inspire people to the same
“Ever since I walked Hadrian’s Wall I have been very eager for another challenge.
"Last time I smashed my target of £400 so if i get even close to the support I received the first time round i will be over the moon.”