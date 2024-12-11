Doncaster help and support group's documentary film in line for top award

A Doncaster help and support group has had a documentary about its work shortlisted for a prestigious film prize.

People Focused Group Doncaster, a peer-led organisation doing vital work to build social connection, belonging and to protect people from hardship, has been nominated for an honour at the Charity Film Awards.

The project, based in Montrose Avenue, Intake includes a Community Warden scheme which has given members of the community a sense of purpose and turned lives around through the power of ‘people helping people’.

Since its inception seven years ago, the Charity Film Awards (CFAs) has emerged as a cornerstone of positive change in the UK, supporting over 5,000 charities and captivating the engagement of almost one million individuals through voting.

You can watch the film and vote for it to win an award HERE

More details about Doncaster People Focused Group and The Wellness Centre are available HERE