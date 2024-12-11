Doncaster help and support group's documentary film in line for top award

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster help and support group has had a documentary about its work shortlisted for a prestigious film prize.

People Focused Group Doncaster, a peer-led organisation doing vital work to build social connection, belonging and to protect people from hardship, has been nominated for an honour at the Charity Film Awards.

The project, based in Montrose Avenue, Intake includes a Community Warden scheme which has given members of the community a sense of purpose and turned lives around through the power of ‘people helping people’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since its inception seven years ago, the Charity Film Awards (CFAs) has emerged as a cornerstone of positive change in the UK, supporting over 5,000 charities and captivating the engagement of almost one million individuals through voting.

You can watch the film and vote for it to win an award HERE

More details about Doncaster People Focused Group and The Wellness Centre are available HERE

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice