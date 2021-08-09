Doncaster health trust to hold Council of Governors’ meeting

RDash

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Council of Governors’ meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 10, between 2 and 4pm via Microsoft Teams.

The public is invited to join this meeting and items will include updates on performance and strategy.

Anyone wishing to attend this meeting should contact [email protected].

The full agenda and associated papers are available on the Trust’s website at this link: Council of Governors.