Doncaster health trust to hold Council of Governors’ meeting

A Doncaster health trust is inviting members of the public to its next Council of Governors’ meeting which will be held online.

By Barbara Craythorn
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:25 pm
RDash

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Council of Governors’ meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 10, between 2 and 4pm via Microsoft Teams.

The public is invited to join this meeting and items will include updates on performance and strategy.

Anyone wishing to attend this meeting should contact [email protected].

The full agenda and associated papers are available on the Trust’s website at this link: Council of Governors.

