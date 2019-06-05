A Doncaster head chef is marking a mammoth achievement this month.

Caroline Rhodes is celebrating 35 years of service at The Crown Hotel in Bawtry.

Caroline Rhodes

‘Caz’ as she is known to friends, family and customers, started at the Crown Hotel back on June 4, 1984.

She was on a work placement from college, and then was offered weekend work, and did so well was offered a permanent position.

Caz said: “We have seen changes at the hotel during the 35 years, and changes in the style of food we serve.

“When I first started the popular dishes were prawn cocktail, steaks and event black forest gateau.

“We have always been a busy wedding venue, and events such as the St Leger at Doncaster come around year after year – people like to be in Bawtry! Once of our other busy events was the annual air show at RAF Finningley – the hotel was always packed to the rafters”.

Moving forward 35 years Caz now heads up the catering side at both The Crown Hotel and sister venue Bawtry Hall – an exclusive use wedding and event venue which has now been open a year and a half.

Katey Dent Sales Director commented: “Caz is an absolute legend and her food is delicious.

“She is a pinnacle part of our management team – and we are friends as well as work colleagues.”

Caz added: “Here’s to the next 35 years.”