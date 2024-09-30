Doncaster hair salon used for Open All Hours filming is put up for auction
The property, on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby was famously used as Arkwright’s store in the 1970s and 80s comedy starring Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason.
In 2008, the Beautique building, which campaigners had previously saved from demolition, went up for auction but failed to meet its reserve price.
It is now listed for bidding once again from 15 October, with a guide price of £150,000.
The show, written by Roy Clarke, followed the money-making antics of miserly grocer Albert Arkwright.
Running between 1973 and 1985, Arkwright also acted as a reluctant father figure to his nephew and delivery boy, Granville, played by Jason.
The series was revived as Still Open All Hours from 2013 to 2019 with Granville running the shop.
Pugh Auctions said the property comprised a commercial unit used as a hairdressers and two self-contained flats above.
