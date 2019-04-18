Doncaster gym goes the eggs-tra mile this Easter

Staff and members at a Doncaster gym have gone the eggs-tra mile this Easter.

Nuffield Health’s Fitness & Wellbeing Gym in Doncaster have been running an Easter egg appeal in support of the Salvation Army.

The club, located on Sidings Court, handed out free day passes in exchange for a chocolate egg.

The eggs will be delivered to homeless youngsters based at the Salvation Army Housing Association’s Doncaster Foyer on Chequer Road tomorrow.

Nuffield staff member Laura Sessions, who also works as a relief support worker for the Salvation Army in Doncaster, said: “We’ve had a great response to the Easter egg appeal and I would like to thank everyone who made a contribution.

“I’ll be taking the eggs down to the Foyer and I know they’ll be very much appreciated.

“We have a number of youngsters aged 16-24 living there in supported housing who would otherwise be homeless.”

For more information about Nuffield Doncaster visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/gyms/doncaster.