Doncaster group for stroke survivors to host fundraising race night

A Doncaster social group for stroke survivors and their carers is to host a fundraising race night.

Doncaster Stroke Group will be staging the event on Friday 3 October at Kirk Sandall Bowling Club with the help of Thorne Valley Lions.

The group holds a monthly meeting at The Regent Hotel in Doncaster for an enjoyable, social evening of chatting, a quiz and bingo as well as guest speakers offering help, guidance and wellbeing.

For further details about the group contact 07483 839062.