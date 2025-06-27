Doncaster group for children with diabetes launches summer of fun

A Doncaster social group for children with type one diabetes has arranged a series of events as part of a summer of fun.

Doncaster Dia-Buddies will be hosting a parent peer support group on July 1 from 12.30pm at Doncaster Carers Centre, Regent Terrace.

The event is for for parents/carers and grown ups of Type 1 diabetic children.

Refreshments will be available.

That will be followed by a swim for all session at Armthorpe Leisure Centre on July 6 from 3pm to 4pm.

Cost is £4 per swimmer.

Under 8s and non swimmers must be supervised by an adult at all times.

And the month of events will be rounded off with a first birthday celebration of the group.

The birthday bash will be held on July 29 from 4pm to 6pm at Go Bounce trampoline park.

Cost is £8.95 per child with food and drink included.

For more details and to book events email [email protected].