Doncaster group dedicated to helping end hygiene poverty hits birthday milestone

A Doncaster charity which aims to end hygiene poverty and help those without the basics to feel clean has celebrated a major milestone.

The Hygiene Bank has celebrated its fifth birthday with an event at Doncaster’s Wool Market to thank volunteers.

The charity collects personal care and household cleaning products such as shower gel and laundry detergent, to distribute to those that struggle to afford cleaning essentials.

Doncaster’s branch held its own special event at to commemorate five years of charity work in the city, with a party full of music and celebrations, with The Wool Market donating its space, a DJ and games for children that attended.

The Hygiene Bank has celebrated its fifth birthday.

An anonymous benefactor sponsored drinks to commemorate the anniversary, while a celebration cake made by a volunteer was also served up.

More than 120 supporters attended, including hygiene bank volunteers, councillors and MPs as well community partners to the charity.

Volunteer co-ordinators of the Doncaster branch, Jo Gilbert and Serena Van de Meulen, led the event and thanked all volunteers and supporters for the work they’ve done in the local community.

The 17 volunteers in Doncaster are believed to have helped over 46,000 people last year, supplying those unable to afford basic hygiene products such as deodorant and toilet roll, with the essentials they need to feel clean.

Jo and Serena, co-ordinators of the Doncaster Hygiene Bank.

Acknowledgements were also given to more than 20 city councillors who have funded the project in the area.

Without this funding the charity would not have been able to afford the storage units used to keep donated products and so would not have been able to achieve what they have so far, Jo and Serena said.

The Hygiene Bank’s CEO, Ruth Brock, gave special mention to Doncaster naming them as one of the charity’s flagship projects thanks to all the work they do.

It is believed more than 4.2 million people currently live in hygiene poverty in the UK, so the Hygiene Bank is urging anyone who wishes to support to donate to one of their many

drop off points.