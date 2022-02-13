Doncaster greengrocer dubs long white veg 'perfect for Valentines' in cheeky photo
A Doncaster greengrocer has come up with a saucy proposal – advertising a long, white vegetable as ‘perfect for Valentines.’
Market traders K D Davis and Sons, which also has a fruit and vegetable home delivery firm in Doncaster, shared the cheeky snap on its Facebook page.
Posting a photo of the daikon radishes, which are also known as mooli, a handwritten note with the message ‘perfect for Valentines,’ complete with love heart, was tucked in among the lengthy, white vegetables.
And while the firm offered no further comment on the pic, plenty of others saw the saucy joke.
One reacted with a string of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis, while another shared a GIF of Carry On stars Kenneth Williams and Hattie Jaqcues, showing Williams in his trademark shocked reaction with the caption “Matron! Take them away!”
The firm was voted Britain's Best Greengrocer in 2020 and offers deliveries to home, offices and workplaces, describing itself as Yorkshire’s largest family greengrocers.
