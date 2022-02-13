Doncaster greengrocer dubs long white veg 'perfect for Valentines' in cheeky photo

Market traders K D Davis and Sons, which also has a fruit and vegetable home delivery firm in Doncaster, shared the cheeky snap on its Facebook page.

Posting a photo of the daikon radishes, which are also known as mooli, a handwritten note with the message ‘perfect for Valentines,’ complete with love heart, was tucked in among the lengthy, white vegetables.

And while the firm offered no further comment on the pic, plenty of others saw the saucy joke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

K D Davis dubbed the long, white mooli radishes as 'perfect for Valentines' (Photo: K D Davis Home Delivery).

One reacted with a string of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis, while another shared a GIF of Carry On stars Kenneth Williams and Hattie Jaqcues, showing Williams in his trademark shocked reaction with the caption “Matron! Take them away!”

The firm was voted Britain's Best Greengrocer in 2020 and offers deliveries to home, offices and workplaces, describing itself as Yorkshire’s largest family greengrocers.