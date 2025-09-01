Doncaster grassroots football club hosts colourful 25th anniversary gala

A Doncaster grassroots football club marked its 25th anniversary – with a colourful and fun-packed gala.

Dunscroft Warriors Junior Football Club staged the event at the weekend, with support from local vendors, stall holders and residents.

The event included 3v3 tournaments for all youngsters involved in the club – and the day ended with a colour run.

A club spokesperson said: “The children from all ranges of ages had so much fun and even the volunteers got involved.

"We also had a special visit from our local MP Lee Pitcher who always attends our events to show his support to the club.”

The Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP said: “The volunteers are excellent and provide many boys and girls with the chance to start to enjoy the beautiful game from three years old.

“A wonderful way to form lasting friendships, build teamwork skills and enjoy having a kick about.”