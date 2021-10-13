Sue O’Grady is not your stereotypical motorbike enthusiast.

The 73 year old grandma of three from Sprotbrough has a stunning Harley Davidson bike which she has decorated with swarovski crystals.

Sue gets a lot of attention for her bike when she takes it to motorcycle events which got her thinking that she could use it for good.

Sue O'Grady, 73, pictured, is taking part in a charity bike ride.

Sue said: “There is a man named Chris Drury from Sprotbrough who has motor neurone disease.

“He and his wife Maureen need to raise £30,000 to renovate their home to be safe for Chris.

“He was doing the work himself but last year he lost use of his arm due to his condition.

“They need a lift, a wet room, disability handles and other additions that will allow Chris to continue to live his life independently.

Sue O'Grady, 73, grandma and motorbike lover.

“There is no cure for motor neurone disease so we need to be prepared for things to get worse.”

Chris is 67 years old and has lived in Sprotbrough his whole life.

Sue has been friends with the couple for over 40 years and is determined to help them reach their goal.

She hopes to raise £30,000.

She has decided to do a sponsored bike ride of 1,700 miles.

Her journey will take her from Doncaster to John O’Groats (512 miles) then down to Lands End (837 miles) then back up to Doncaster (376 miles).

“Chris has been deteriorating so quickly,” Sue said.

“His muscles are starting to stoop and can’t get any official help until he is bed ridden.

Sue is raising money for a man named Chris Drury who has MND.

“It’s a horrendous condition that I didn’t know much about until Rob Burrow started to raise awareness after his own diagnosis.

“This is the only thing I can think of to do that could help.”

Chris is known locally as Santa as before his motor neurone disease diagnosis he went around the village yearly and brought Christmas spirit to many children.

Sue will embark on her ride on Friday, October 15 at 10am.

She has so far raised £1,355 - you can donate to her cause here.

She will ride 1,700 miles to rise funds for Chris.