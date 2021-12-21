Doncaster grandfather and granddaughter work together to create a book

The book ‘Doncaster Alphabet’ has been created by artist Bethan Hammond-Jones and her grandfather Dr Emyr Wyn Jones.

The family pair created the book in the run up to Doncaster’s bid for city status.

The book has many interesting facts about Doncaster.

Artist Bethan was in charge of the book’s illustrations whilst Emyr researched history and heritage around Doncaster locations.

Each letter of the alphabet is paired with an iconic part of the town - for example M for Minster.

The project was inspired by previous artwork that Bethan had done during the pandemic.

The mini encyclopedia is a great Christmas gift for anyone wanting to learn interesting facts and figures about the town.

It includes fascinating information about royal visits, sweet making, historic houses and water parks.

The book is £11 - you can contact Bethan via email [email protected]