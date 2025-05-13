Doncaster grandad died after flammable skin cream on clothes caught fire

A Doncaster grandad died after his clothes caught fire due to the flammable skin cream he used, an investigation has found – with his grieiving family issuing a warning to others.

Jim Rownsley died in a house fire in Mexborough earlier this year after the clothing he was wearing ignited from a gas heater, a fire service investigation has found.

It is believed that Mr Rownsley of Kempton Gardens may have sadly passed away due to emollient cream residue in his clothes which made them more flammable.

Now, Jim’s family want to warn others about the risks posed by emollient creams, which are used in the treatment for dry skin conditions such as eczema.

They come in many forms – creams, lotions, gels, and sprays - and can be water-based, paraffin-based, or even contain natural oils.

Sherrie-Leigh Higgins, Jim’s granddaughter, said: “You never think something like this is going to happen to your family until it does.

“My grandad always used his gas heater to stay warm but we didn’t know that the cream he used for his legs could be so dangerous.

“These creams, often used for treating skin conditions, can easily soak into clothes if you use them regularly and become a fire risk.

“If someone you love uses these creams, please make sure you and they know how they can keep themselves safe. I don’t want anyone else to go through the same trauma that we did.”

Chris Tyler, Group Manager in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s community safety team, said: “As a service, we fully recognise the effectiveness and importance of emollient creams, and we also recognise that they are not flammable on their own.

“However, a build-up of emollient cream residue on fabrics such as bedding, clothing, and dressings can make these already combustible items even more flammable.

“What this means is that in cases where somebody uses these creams on a regular basis and/or spends an extended amount of time in their bed or armchair, their fire risk can increase dramatically.

“Anyone using emollient or skin creams regularly should keep well away from fire, naked flames, or heat sources.

“They shouldn’t smoke and need to be careful near hobs, candles, and heaters.”

Three fire engines attended the incident on Kempton Gardens after a call was received shortly before 1pm on Thursday 20 February.

The fire was out on arrival and an investigation was carried out, which was completed by 6pm.

Advice on how to reduce fire risks when using emollient creams is available HERE