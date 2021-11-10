Doncaster girl to take part in 24 hour drum-a-thon for Children in Need
An eight year old girl from Doncaster is taking part in a huge charity drum-a-thon for Children in Need.
Anabell Tang from Rossington is a drumming prodigy at just eight years old.
She has been asked to take part in the Big Bang drum-a-thon with weatherman Owain Wyn Evans.
He will be drumming for 24 hours straight to raise money for Children in Need.
Anabell will be drumming alongside him for a portion of the fundraiser.
“She’s not nervous at all,” Abbie Tang, Anabell’s mother said.
“Anabell is the youngest taking part and I couldn’t be prouder of her.
“She really wants the people of Doncaster to watch her on TV and be proud of her.
"She has gigged all over the town this year and gathered quite a following – we hope they will tune in to support her.”
Anabell and 40 other drummers will come together with Owain to play the BBC Breakfast theme tune live on Friday November 12.
She will travel to Manchester to take part in the live event.
“It’s an honour for her to have been asked to take part and to play alongside celebrity drummers,” Abbie said.
“She’s so humble about it and very excited.
Anabell’s school Rossington St Michael’s are holding a special drum day for Anabell to show their support.
At just eight years old Anabell is already a pro with the drums.
She began learning the instrument at just four years old with teacher Brad Clifford.
“We’re not sure where she gets it from,” Abbie said.
“We’re not a musical family by any means.
“But she has always just loved music.
“Even before she could talk I knew music was for her - right from when she was a baby in music groups.
“She took to it like a duck to water - she was a natural.”
Anabell amazingly achieved her first music grade when she was still in nursery.
“I don’t have words to say how proud of her that I am, Abbie said.
“She’s so fearless and her confidence is impressive.”
If you want to cheer Anabell on she will be on BBC One live on Friday, November 12.