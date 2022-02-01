Initially funded by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), and distributed via SSAFA’s Digital Inclusion Project, 23 tablets have been distributed to Gurkha families helping them connect in the modern world.

The tablets are pre-loaded with applications that are in the Nepalese language and have been given to families in several cities, and locations, allowing individuals to easily access everything they need via the tablets.

Having access to IT in this format allows the families and widows of Gurkha soldiers the ability to engage with vital services, as well as contact relatives that are back in Nepal or those that have been separated due to Covid-19.

Laxmi Bantawa, Gurkha Services Outreach worker at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity said: “The distribution of tablets across the Gurkha community via our Digital Inclusion Project will allow even more Gurkha families to combat loneliness and isolation.

"The increased use of media and social platforms helps to connect families and friends, not just locally but also globally too.

"Thanks to modern technology our Gurkha families will feel more connected, thus reducing loneliness and isolation.”

SSAFA has been supporting the Armed Forces since 1885, providing practical, emotional, and financial support to the Forces and their families, including the Gurkha community, its Gurkha Services provide tailored support for Gurkha veterans and their families who have settled in the UK.

To find out more about SSAFA, visit ssafa.org.uk