Doncaster garden centre boss agrees to rethink on felling trees after MP meeting

The boss of a Doncaster garden centre who has come under fire for plans to chop down two 130-year-old trees has agreed to a rethink after pressure from a city MP.

Bosses at Cherry Lane garden centre in Tickhill have faced boycotts and protests from local residents after announcing plans to hack down the lime trees – planted in 1897 – as part of proposals to create a new entrance to the premises.

But Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson met with Nick Rubins, CEO of QD Commercial Group Holdings Ltd who own and operate Cherry Lane – and he has now agreed to review the project.

She said: “We discussed the concerns of Tickhill residents and QD Commercial Group Holdings' perspective on their proposals which would involve the removal of two of the Victorian lime trees.

“Following this discussion, Mr Rubins has launched a review which will look into the proposals and consider if there are any possible alternatives.

“I am grateful to Mr Rubins for meeting with me and I look forward to seeing the outcome of their review.”

A spokesperson for campaign group Save Tickhill’s Trees said: "Thank you so much to Sally Jameson for getting the conversation started with QD Commercial and Cherry Lane Garden Centres to look at better alternatives for their existing delivery area that will not require removal of the lime trees.

“We hope that Nick Rubins, can listen to our community and Save Tickhill's Trees.”

Chiefs want to remove two of an avenue of 80 130-year-old trees for safety reasons and to create a new entrance to the garden centre on the A631.

City of Doncaster Council and Tickhill Town Council had both opposed the felling, but the ruling was overturned on appeal.

Red ribbons have been attached to the trees and a spokesperson for Save Tickhill's Trees said: “The lime trees form part of Tickhill’s cherished landscape and are part of the heritage of the area for over a century.

“Despite huge local objection, including Doncaster Council refusing permission, they appealed and got their plans passed to the shock of all local residents.”

In 2012, Doncaster Council unveiled proposals to chop down the 80 trees at a cost of £20,000, but after an outcry by local residents, the plan was axed.