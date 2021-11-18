Nigerian born Doncaster artist Chinwe Russel is showing her work at the D31 art gallery until November 21.

Chinwe said: “I arrived in Europe from Nigeria at the age of 27 and I have lived here for nearly the same amount of time.

“A couple of years ago, I started questioning who I was.

Chinwe Russell - artist.

“Was I still Nigerian? Was I still African? Was I british? Was I European?

“I was constantly seeking, but I didn’t know what I was looking for.

“I had a sense of displacement, not knowing where I belonged.

“Each time I went to Nigeria, I stood out as someone coming from abroad.

“But when I came back to England I also stood out as someone from abroad.

“This then prompted me to go on a journey to rediscover my origin, my roots, my beginning, my people.”

Chinwe studied various tribes in African culture and was inspired to create artwork.

“I was blown away,” she said.

“I was proud of this continent where my ancestors come from, I was proud of these incredibly resilient people who despite all the traumas of history, have remained proud and determined.

“I was proud of this heritage.

“I was filled with a sense of awe.

“I was home once again.”

Her artwork contains well known tribes such as the Masai and the Zulu but also lesser known tribes such as Bayaka and the Nyakusa.

Chinwe originally started the collection in 2019 and it was finished during the first lockdown.