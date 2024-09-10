Doncaster Futures Fair: Careers event for SEND pupils to be held at stadium

Young people in Doncaster with learning disabilities and autism are being invited to unlock their potential at a free event preparing them for adulthood.

The SEND Doncaster Futures Fair will be held at the Eco Power Stadium on 18 September, when City of Doncaster Council will be running the pathways to employment event for young people aged 14-25 with a learning disability, autism or who are neurodivergent.

The event aims to offer help and support on careers, independent living, health and much more for young people in Doncaster.

Tickets are free but booking is required.

The event will be held at the Eco Power Stadium.

Highlights will include:

• Community inclusion - organisations including NSPCC and Kooth discussing staying safe online

• DWP - covering independence and housing, Personal Independence Payments (PIP) experts

• Education workshop featuring CV writing and disability confident employers as well as experts by experience with a 'day in the life of'

In addition to these workshops in the main room, there will be a series of activities and professionals to answer any questions you may have around the four areas of preparing for adulthood.

There will be a community farm located outside with animals along with a catering van demonstrating field to fork. Attendees can also visit the interactive health bus and hear a community choir.

AmbiSpace will be providing sensory nooks and setting up a quiet space outside.

Places be booked in advance via EventBrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/doncaster-futures-fair-tickets-940340723417

Two sessions will be available:

1pm - 3pm

3.30pm - 6pm

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/futuresfair